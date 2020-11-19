NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Though the odds are stacked against them in 2020, the owners and employees at Seemsville Pub & Grille in Northampton are welcoming guests once again.
"We had so much support from everybody around here," said owner, Sehan Hanna.
That support was needed more than ever following a fire in March of 2019. What started in an apartment above, ripped through the restaurant. Hanna would be left to start over.
"It's been a long journey. It was very devastating when it happened," said Hanna.
On top of that, COVID hasn't exactly made things easy on small business, but Hanna dreams big.
"We're very worried about opening but we're trying to do everything we can," she said.
Bar seating is a no-go, for now, with tables socially distanced and capacity measures in place. The restaurant opens on November 24 with dine-in and curbside takeout options available. As excitement builds among their loyal customers, Hanna asks for patience and understanding in these trying times.
"We just want them to be patient and understand where we're coming from and what we have to do, as owners, for this place," she said.
For Hanna, the bottom line is simple.
"We take it one day at a time. That's all we can do and hopefully it works out for everybody. We try to be safe and do what we can to make everything better. That's all we can do," said Hanna.