EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck has released how much drug money was seized in police operations for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

According to the D.A.’s office, police in the county seized $245,585.16, two firearms, and six vehicles which the police are now using.

This year’s haul is approximately $113,428 more than the last fiscal year, according to the office.

The office says it is legally authorized to seize money, automobiles, and real estate from individuals dealing drugs, in addition to various other property used in drug deals.

The county then uses that money to create new task forces like the new fentanyl task force the county instituted in June.

It also uses the money to provide specialized police training or support community organizations, per the district attorney.

In the press release District Attorney Houck also recognized County Detective Andre Stevens and Assistant District Attorney Adrianne Doll for their efforts as drug task force leader and forfeiture coordinator, respectively.