Gas is down a few cents since hitting the $5 mark a few weeks ago. Prices as low as $4 dollars are almost unheard of these days, but one convenience store chain is changing that.
Select Sheetz stations announced they are lowering some of their gas to under $4 a gallon, but it is causing some confusion.
Sheetz announced the chain is immediately reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85. This is a limited time offer through the July 4th holiday travel season.
The Sheetz in Easton, at the intersection of Main Street and Trolley Line Drive, is one of the locations participating in the temporary discounted gas options. Some drivers are unsure if the cheaper options are right for their car.
Drivers like Jake Oravec and Mary Morley of Stroudsburg say they are taking advantage of it.
"It was $5 last week, and we've been paying $4.98. So, this is huge. Yeah. It's a drop," Morley said while at the Sheetz.
Other drivers cautious.
"Driving in, I even said it's $4.89 still, like I don't know where the difference in price is going to be." Rose Cordeiro said she is skeptical about putting the cheaper fuel in her vehicle.
"I was reading the little sign there, and I'm unsure about whether I should put it in my car," Cordeiro continued. "It says for 2001 and newer, my car is a 2014. I just don't know the long term effects it's going to have my car."
Sheetz isn't advertising gas below $4 on its main sign on Main Street and that's because the price drop isn't for all fuel types. It's only for flex fuel E85 and unleaded 88.
According to Sheetz, unleaded 88 can be used in vehicles 2001 or newer as well as light duty trucks.
"The only difference between regular gasoline and ADA is that it has a little bit higher ethanol concentration," said Oravec.
Oravec has done some research on Flex Fuel and says he's been using it for a few years now without an issue.
Rose still isn't sure. "I'm not sure that saving $1 per gallon is really worth it if I'm going to erode my car in the long run.
Sheetz says to check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.