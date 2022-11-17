HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley.

Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday.

The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes, Guardian said.

The company is also eyeing other spots in the Lehigh Valley, and has already broken ground on a location in Lower Macungie Township.

Guardian has 20 locations in the Pittsburgh area and 14 in Colorado.