FORKS TWP., Pa. - Sen. Bob Casey was in the Lehigh Valley Monday morning to take a look at how Crayola uses renewable energy to make its products and hopes more companies take advantage of new tax credits to do it themselves.

Touring the Forks Township facility, Casey was accompanied by Crayola's Chief Operating Officer Peter Ruggerio.

The company makes about 13 million crayons and 2 million Broadline markers each day, sustainably.

"We make all of those crayons, markers and pencils, and over in Bethlehem Township we make paints and compounds and kits, we make all of that with the power of the sun," said Ruggerio.

The facilities are powered by a 20-acre solar farm next door with around 33,000 panels. The company says all of its Lehigh Valley facilities are now powered with renewable energy as of 2020.

The company also re-grinds and re-uses any markers that don't make the cut. Crayons that fail quality assurance also get re-melted.

The wax is delivered by rail and all the adhesives are non-toxic. The company also sustainably sources the wood for its pencils.

"I think as a policymaker you benefit tremendously just from seeing the manufacturing process," said Casey.

He hopes more businesses follow suit and take advantage of the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act, which dedicates $370 billion to renewable energy. The bill expanded and lengthened the variety of clean energy tax credits for wind, solar, and more.

"Our state can create 25,000 jobs per year from the Inflation Reduction Act over the course of 10 years," Casey said. "In a sense, to give Americans control over their energy future, we have to decide as a people are we going to allow other countries, other forces to control our energy future, even our national security?"

For its part, Crayola says it hopes to increase its use of recycled material over the next five years.

"We're constantly looking through the lens of safety, productivity, and sustainability, and how do you leverage those three to come together to build the best quality product we can," Ruggerio said.