Senator Bob Casey is asking the postmaster general for an explanation about mail being rerouted to Scranton from postal sorting facilities in our region.
He's written a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. In that letter he says at least five tractor trailer loads of mail from the Lehigh Valley facility had been rerouted to Scranton. A postal worker said there were dozens of large mail containers of priority mail dating back to Sept. 17 in the Scranton plant, which the worker said had been rerouted from Lehigh due to capacity problems at the Lehigh facility.
Casey says postal workers in Scranton have told him that priority mail is piling up at the facility and has been delayed for weeks.
Casey, in his letter, asks DeJoy for details on the extent of mail delays, and how the issue is being addressed.
DeJoy has denied allegations that he was making changes to deliberately slow down the mail in an attempt to interfere with the election.
We spoke to the head of the Lehigh Valley postal workers union. He said the back-up could be the result of residual absenteeism among workers due to the pandemic.