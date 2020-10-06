Workers say when new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took over, the processing at a Lehigh Valley postal facility took a hit.
"In terms of work hours that you get each week, in terms of when transportation leaves, specifically transportation has to leave as scheduled you can't hold it for any reason whatsoever," said Kevin Gallagher, vice president of the Pennsylvania Postal Workers Union.
The back up has gotten so bad that Lehigh Valley has been shipping mail to Scranton, according to the Pennsylvania Postal Workers Union.
"The mail that is involved is non-machinable mail. It's priority mail and it's usually two to three to four-day delivery and what's happening is it is ending up 11 days, 12 days etcetera," Gallagher said.
That's when workers contacted US Senator Bob Casey.
"It's an outrage that we still have mail piling up and delays in delivery. It's real simple what his job is. His job is to make sure the mail gets delivered on time," Casey said.
Casey says his staff reports there is close to five tractor trailers full of mail that has gone undelivered so far, things like medication and other items, which the senator says is unacceptable.
He blames the management and not the workers.
A spokesperson for the Postal Service tells 69 News in a written statement, "We are aware of delays in the Scranton facility. The Priority Mail packages referenced are being cleared out and we anticipate by tomorrow (Wednesday) that all backlogs will be resolved. The Management team is closely monitoring conditions and providing resources necessary to avoid any future backlog."
"This response they provided is not good enough. We need answers to these questions. Why the hell would you have mail piling up in Scranton," Casey said.
Casey says he wants to know why this continues to happen after DeJoy testified in Washington. He also wants to know if this is going to have an effect on the election.
Workers say they want people to know they are doing the best they can under the guidelines.
"I know the union in Lehigh, I know the employees in Lehigh and they are very conscientious, good workers but the restrictions are not allowing the plant to process this mail in time," Gallagher said.