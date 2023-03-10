ALLENTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Senator Bob Casey was in the Lehigh Valley to tour semiconductor manufacturer Infinera, and tout last year's CHIPS and Science Act.

Infinera is of the few companies currently making semiconductors in the U.S, producing optical semiconductors for broadband networks. The California-based company calls the Lehigh Valley it's second home, with assembly and packaging happening in Allentown.

"They're literally inventing the future right here," Senator Casey said.

The White House recently announced the first round of funding. Casey says the investment is imperative for national security.

"We're competing against the Chinese Communist Party and we're also having to deal with unfortunate circumstance over decades where American corporations have funded the rise of china, and we're trying to turn that around," Casey said.

"Our number one competitor is Huawei in China. While you see our facility here, it's lovely and we've been putting investment in, they're investing at 50 times our rate," Infinera CEO, David Heard.

Heard says Infinera's workforce has grown 65% in the last year, but in order to compete government investment is critical .

"We took the risk to continue to keep this supply chain in the United States and continue to grow our people as well as our products, and I think that's going to pay back," Heard said.

However, dollars still need to be appropriated in the budget process to fully fund the Act. President Biden's proposal put forward yesterday in Philadelphia would direct more than 20-billion dollars toward it.

"What we should have is a resounding chorus of consensus on these appropriations because you're either investing in America or investing in China," Casey said.