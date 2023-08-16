L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey was in Lehigh County Wednesday to tout a new law that requires employers to treat pregnant workers fairly.

He stopped by First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union in Lower Macungie Township.

Casey said the bank was already offering reasonable accommodations for its pregnant employees before his bill, called the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, passed.

The legislation requires employers to give women things like more bathroom breaks and stools to sit on, so they don't have to stand for long periods of time.

Casey said workers shouldn't have to make the choice between their job and a healthy pregnancy.

"Just making sure that pregnant workers have reasonable accommodations. That doesn't mean any accommodations. That means something that's reasonable for the employer and the employee," Casey said.

Casey first introduced the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in 2012.

It was signed into law last December, and took effect a little more than a month ago.