With less than two months until the midterm elections, Democrats are united in keeping abortion rights and have pushed for a federal law allowing that. Republicans are split on who should decide, the states or the federal government.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has put forward a proposal for a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions.

“From a strictly political perspective, it's confusing,” said Lehigh Valley Republican strategist Sam Chen.

“This is where America should be at at the federal level. This isn't going to hurt us,” Graham said during a Tuesday news conference.

Chen isn't so sure.

“The House and Senate are very tight, and this is the kind of wedge issue that could backfire on them,” Chen said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to side with Chen in keeping the federal government out of decisions on abortion rights.

“I think most members of my conference would like this to stay on the state level,” McConnell said.

The issue is central on Pennsylvania's campaign trail. In the governor's race, Democrat Josh Shapiro promises abortion access, while Republican Doug Mastriano has called for a total abortion ban with no exceptions.

In the Senate race, Democrat John Fetterman is pro-choice, while Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is pro-life with extreme exceptions.

We asked Oz which governmental body should decide during a recent visit he took to Allentown.

“I don't think the federal government should be involved in that question. It's not in the Constitution. Those issues should be left to the state's governments,” he said.

“What Senator Graham has done though, is he's helped to crystallize the discussion for what it really should be, which is, what is the American peoples' will on this issue?" said Northampton County Republican Committee Chairman Glenn Geissinger.

It's an issue Democrats are hammering home to turn out voters, but Geissinger believes Graham's proposal will help GOP candidates as he says it cuts through extreme perceptions from Democrats or those concerned about abortion access.

“All of this fear mongering that has been going on is not reality,” Geissinger said.

Under Senator Graham's proposal, states could still pass more restrictive abortion limits.

We did ask the Oz campaign to clarify his comments, on if elected senator, would he vote to pass a federal abortion bill?

The campaign did not say.

Those we spoke with don't expect a vote on Graham's proposal to happen, at least not anytime soon.