Pennsylvania Senator Mario Scavello is stepping down.
His office confirmed the 69-year-old Republican will be retiring after this year.
Scavello said in a news release that he's leaving because of unexpected health reasons but didn't elaborate.
He said he wants to spend more time with his wife and family.
Scavello represents the state's 40th District, which includes parts of Northampton and Monroe counties.
Republican State Rep. Rosemary Brown has announced she will campaign for Scavello's seat. Brown represents Pennsylvania's 189th District.