Election 2020 Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania state Sen. Mario Scavello

 Julio Cortez | AP

Pennsylvania Senator Mario Scavello is stepping down.

His office confirmed the 69-year-old Republican will be retiring after this year.

Scavello said in a news release that he's leaving because of unexpected health reasons but didn't elaborate.

He said he wants to spend more time with his wife and family.

Scavello represents the state's 40th District, which includes parts of Northampton and Monroe counties.

Republican State Rep. Rosemary Brown has announced she will campaign for Scavello's seat. Brown represents Pennsylvania's 189th District.

State Rep. Rosemary Brown

State Rep. Rosemary Brown

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you