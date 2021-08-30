EMMAUS, Pa. - A Pennsylvania lawmaker made a buzzworthy stop in Lehigh County Monday morning.

Sen. Pat Toomey visited Seven Generations Charter School in Emmaus.

He met with fifth-grade students and school officials to learn about Seven Generations' honeybee colony.

Toomey is a beekeeper himself.

He discussed the art of beekeeping and checked out the school's beehive.

Toomey said learning about bees will hopefully enhance students' interest in nature and science.

"Of course bees are a very central part of how so many of our crops are pollinated, so it's a great opportunity, and they're fascinating and they're fun, so it's great for the kids to learn about that and as a beekeeper I'm able to kind of share my perspective," Toomey said.

The colony has 10,000 Italian honeybees.

Students brought the colony to the school back in April.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.