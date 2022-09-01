ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for U.S Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is drumming up support on the campaign trail in the Lehigh Valley.

He stopped at the Great Allentown Fair Thursday, where he came face to face with the various animals, as well as vendors and fair visitors.

Oz said his number-one issue for Pennsylvania is combating crime.

He also said he wants to better secure our borders, and reiterated his abortion stance as pro-life, and that individual states, not the federal government, should decide abortion laws.

As to why he came to the fair?

"Going around to fairs in Pennsylvania is not just a rite of political life but you get to hear people. The most important thing we can do as doctors is listen," he said.

His Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, recently started hitting the campaign trail as he continues to recover from a stroke he suffered back in May.