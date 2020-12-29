After an 11th-hour demand from President Trump to increase stimulus checks, the US House of Representatives Monday night passed a measure to increase payments from $600 to $2,000.
Congresswoman Susan Wild supports the measure that would give $2,000 to every person making $75,000 or less.
"I think it would've been very helpful for the president to be more involved in the negotiations," Wild said.
It appears that for once President Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer all agree the amount should increase.
The only thing standing in the way is the Senate. So far only a handful of Republican senators have agreed to the increase.
"I think it's a bad idea. Let's be clear what we're talking about here. We're talking about sending checks, a vast majority of which would go to people that have had no loss of income whatsoever," said Pa. Sen. Pat Toomey.
"There are a lot of expenses people are incurring that they don't typically, even those that are working," Wild said.
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell blocked an immediate vote on the increase Tuesday. He said the Senate would begin a process to consider the bigger payout, but it's not clear what that timeline looks like.
"We have got to help people get back. We've got children who are hungry," Wild said.
Senator Bernie Sanders says he will filibuster the veto override of the NDAA defense spending bill in order to get a floor vote on the check increase. Whether or not that will actually work remains to be seen.