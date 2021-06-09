BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Senator Lisa Boscola announced that at its quarterly meeting, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) approved over $1.8M in grants to Lehigh and Northampton Counties, as well as to local non-profits to assist with criminal justice programs.
“I am pleased that our Counties and non-profits in the Lehigh Valley will receive this important funding to aid in our criminal justice programs,” Boscola noted. “Through the allocation of these grant funds, the Commonwealth is assisting them with programs to make our communities safer and better places to live.”
The funding awards were approved through the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (CJAC), the Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Committee (CACAC) and the County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC), officials stated.
According to official reports released Wednesday, Northampton County was approved for three grants, Lehigh County was approved for two grants, and two other Lehigh Valley application funding requests were approved.