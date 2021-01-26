WIND GAP, Pa. - For 101-year-old Pearl Eberts, a Tuesday morning shot is potentially lifesaving.
"I always said God isn't ready for me and the devil doesn't want me," she said.
She's part of the second round of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations at the Walden III personal care center in Wind Gap. Given by Wind Gap Pharmacy, the shots complete the COVID-19 vaccinations for all 75 residents and employees.
It's a bit ironic the center has the booster shot, as they've managed to do the seemingly impossible. Throughout the entire pandemic, not one person has gotten COVID-19.
Half of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 deaths come from long-term care centers.
Resident Jill Possinger credits management for keeping them safe.
"Every time they saw someone with their masks down or no mask they said you got to put on your mask. Anyone who was too close you got separated," she explained.
What also helped, according to Administrator and Director Sam Cassidy? Not admitting any new clients since the spring, restricting where guests could go, like outdoor tents. Constant temperature checks, rapid testing, and a little bit of luck helped as well.
"We are going to continue to be extremely vigilant. I don't consider us out of the woods, but this is a tremendous first step to be returning to normalcy. They did that constantly and I think that helped," Cassidy said.
A pandemic plan of a lifetime.