WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Some local senior citizens are hoping to make this holiday season more cheerful for children overseas.

Residents at Fellowship Community in Whitehall Township packed more than 300 boxes Wednesday for Operation Christmas Child.

Each box is filled with socks, school supplies, and toys that will go out to disadvantaged children in another country for Christmas this year.

The seniors filled boxes with goodies for girls ages 5 to 9, including crayons, coloring books, and stuffed animals.

"We've been filling boxes like this at Fellowship Manor for several years now, about five or six. And it's a great way to include some of the residents here in the Christmas spirit and for them to know that they're helping children around the world," said Nelson Randolph, with Fellowship Community.

Operation Christmas Child has been sending holiday boxes to kids overseas for about 30 years.