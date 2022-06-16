BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Cyclists wound their way through the Lehigh Valley Thursday to remember those who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks.
The September 11 National Memorial Trail Ride stopped at Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Breinigsville.
Members of the Lehigh Valley Wheelmen cycling group joined them for lunch.
Riders started their day in Reading and were set to finish in Easton.
They have been covering about 60 miles a day since leaving from the Pentagon memorial in Washington, D.C.
"What really is special is the kindness and the generosity and the open arms we've received from the communities along the trail and that really is special, so we thank them for their warmth," said David Brickley, founder of the 9/11 National Memorial Trail Alliance.
The group will travel to the 9/11 memorial in New York City Friday.
The trail itself is 1300 miles long.