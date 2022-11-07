U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash has part of Interstate 78 completely closed in Berks and Lehigh counties.

A dump truck crashed into the Adams Road overpass, not far from Route 100, around 10 a.m. Monday, state police said.

The truck was completely split in two, and debris littered the road.

It happened in the eastbound lanes, but crews have both directions of the highway closed, police said.

Eastbound traffic has to get off at Route 863 (the New Smithville exit), and westbound traffic is being detoured to Route 100.

State police say I-78 will likely be closed for an extended time.

Authorities have not yet commented on the extent of injuries or what may have led to the crash.