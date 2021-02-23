Route 309 North Whitehall Township crash
Mike Nester | for 69 News

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A serious crash has closed a stretch of Route 309 in northern Lehigh County.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Route 309 in North Whitehall Township, near the Schnecksville Fire Company.

At least one tanker truck and a car, which was badly damaged and off the road, were involved.

Crews rescued a trapped woman, according to crews on scene, but her condition was not known.

Route 309 was closed between Levans and Sand Spring roads. It's expected to be closed "for awhile," state police said.

