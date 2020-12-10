HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Lehigh County Thursday morning.
It happened shortly after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Race Street and Cascade Drive, near Lehigh Valley International Airport, in Hanover Township, said Trooper Nathan Branosky, with the Pennsylvania State Police.
Race Street is closed between Airport and Willow Brook roads, while the state police Forensic Services Unit and Collision Analysis team investigate.
"Expect a prolonged period of road closures," Branosky said.
Heavy traffic delays are reported in the area.
The condition of the person hit is not known, but state police called it a serious crash.
The striking vehicle stayed on scene after the crash, Branosky said.