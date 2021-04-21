UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A massive police response is shutting down roads in part of the Lehigh Valley Wednesday morning.
A "serious police incident" unfolded at the Wawa at Route 100 and Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township shortly before 6 a.m., said Trooper Nathan Branosky, with the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M.
Branosky could not release further details, but Route 100 and Schantz Road are completely shut down in the area.
Dozens of police and emergency responders are responding to the area.
Upper Macungie Township police have jurisdiction in the area, but state police are assisting, Branosky said.
Authorities would not comment on if anyone was injured or if anyone is in custody.
69 News has a crew at the scene. Refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.