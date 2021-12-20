Service Electric Cable TV & Communications said Monday it continues to strengthen its relationship with the Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley (HCLV) in 2021 through in-kind and monetary donations of $27,000 to help improve HCLV’s I.T. infrastructure and phone systems.
Service Electric says this is part of an ongoing relationship between the two organizations aimed at providing support to the Hispanic community of the Greater Lehigh Valley.
Earlier in 2021, Service Electric worked with the Hispanic Center, St. Luke’s University Health Network and Rite Aid to help vaccinate more than 2,000 people, who would normally not be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Service Electric said it donated an automated calling system that routed callers to both Spanish and English-speaking agents, who assisted in making appointments for vaccinations. The call center covered four shifts for an entire week, and also handled overflow calls through a common voicemail repository. Messages were then distributed to agents for a call back.
“It was a pleasure to be involved in helping address such an important community need,” noted Craig Brady, Major Accounts Manager for Service Electric. “We want the Greater Lehigh Valley to know that we are more than just a cable and Internet provider. Whenever possible, we find opportunities to support the community to help insure positive outcomes, no matter what the challenge.”
In addition to providing financial and technical support, Service Electric said it has also helped with phone lines and infrastructure to support multiple “radiothon” events over the years. These included an event to support Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, which raised $28,000, an event to support the HCLV Food Pantry Program, which raised $7,000 and an event to support the HCLV mission, which raised $5,000.
“We are so fortunate to have the support and expertise of Service Electric available to us, especially during our COVID-19 vaccination clinic,” said Victoria Montero, Executive Director of Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley. “We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to future opportunities to work together for the greater good of the Lehigh Valley.”
Service Electric said it will continue supporting the HCLV and other nonprofit organizations throughout the region as part of their mission to give back to the community.