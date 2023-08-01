BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Residents and visitors in one part of Bethlehem might soon see a free Wi-Fi option pop up on their devices.
During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council adopted a resolution that allows for an agreement with Service Electric for free Wi-Fi along Main Street in areas utilized during Musikfest.
The agreement — in which Service Electric is offering the Wi-Fi service at no cost to the city — will run through Aug. 3, 2023 through Aug. 4, 2024. It will renew automatically year after year, officials said. However, the city can remove itself from the agreement at any time, said Mayor J. William Reynolds.
Initiated by the telecom company, the effort requires adding boxes to traffic poles at two intersections: West Broad Street and Main Street, and West Market Street and Main Street.
The services will not provide enough bandwidth to allow residents nearby to stream their favorite shows, but they will boost visitors' signals in the city's historic section.
The resolution sparked conversation among the mayor and councilmembers over the accessibility of services in the city for those who need them.
"If you can do that with a couple of boxes on a couple of light posts downtown, why can't we do that on the Southside, on Third Street or at one of our housing authorities?" asked Councilmember Hillary Kwiatek.
"It would be great if we had this service in other areas that we have less equity in terms of access to the internet," Kwiatek added.
Mayor Reynolds agreed, adding, "We may see more of this in the future."
He said the administration is currently looking to the state as it is in the midst of rolling out a broadband initiative.
"We are looking at how we can tackle that systematically," Reynolds said.
"Thank you for never backing down on this," said Councilmember Rachel Leon.
Leon explained the importance of access to the internet for students, saying there is a drop in education when students do not have access to Wi-Fi.
"We often don't know if [kids] need it before they're failing," said Councilmember Grace Crampsie Smith. "If we can try to globally resolve this issue, it would really help children and families."