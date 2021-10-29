EASTON, Pa. - A settlement has been reached in the 2017 death of a Lafayette College freshman.
No charges were ever filed, but McCrae Williams's parents had filed a civil suit against his roommate and nine other students.
Investigators say Williams had been drinking for hours when he fell and hit his head.
The students checked on him, but no one called 911 until the next day.
His parents sued them for $500,000, claiming negligence and recklessness.
The details of the settlement haven't been released.
Authorities said no hazing was involved.