Lafayette College sign generic

EASTON, Pa. - A settlement has been reached in the 2017 death of a Lafayette College freshman.

No charges were ever filed, but McCrae Williams's parents had filed a civil suit against his roommate and nine other students.

Investigators say Williams had been drinking for hours when he fell and hit his head.

The students checked on him, but no one called 911 until the next day.

His parents sued them for $500,000, claiming negligence and recklessness.

The details of the settlement haven't been released.

Authorities said no hazing was involved.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.