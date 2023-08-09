BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One local business hit by the storm has managed to save its main product.

The owner of Seven Sirens Brewing in Bethlehem told us Tuesday he was concerned that all the beer they were fermenting for the next three months might get ruined because the power went out.

The lights came back on around 8 p.m. Wednesday. And, according to a social media post, the beer is safe.

The temperature in the fermenters only went up by one degree while power was out.

Still, Seven Sirens says it plans to upgrade its power grid so it's ready for the next outage.