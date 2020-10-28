BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - 15th Street in Bethlehem Township is basically Halloweentown. Ken Argen's house is where the Nightmare Before Christmas comes to life.
"I like to try to mimic scenes in the movie or things that are specifically in the movie," said Argen.
For the last 15 years, he's made this display what it is. He even dresses up as Jack Skellington each year and says the kids come by for a photo with him.
"My kids are grown and they're out of the house but this is still my joy so I still intend to do it as long as I can," said Argen.
As far as what the neighbors think? Well, they're into it, too. Nick Buglino lives next door and feeds off Argen's eerie energy.
"He does his thing, I do my thing and we just kind of encourage each other," said Argen.
As if encouragement is what Buglino really needs. His house puts a unique twist on traditional horror with some recognizable figures and some originals.
"My theme is the blood and gore and body parts and stuff like that," said Buglino.
While it's a blast for them to put this all together, and bring their neighbors in on the action, it's what they do for everyone else to enjoy.
"We do this because we like to do it. We don't expect anything from it and we just do it because we have a passion for it," said Buglino.
"As long as I can still physically do it I'm into it," said Argen.