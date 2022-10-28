ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the Phillies get set to battle the Astros in the World Series, it's impossible not to notice all the Lehigh Valley IronPigs connections on the big club's roster.

Several of the IronPigs who have either formerly or currently graced Coca-Cola Park will be playing Friday night with the Phillies at the World Series.

"We're pumped because a lot of these IronPigs players wore uniforms at one time, it's great to see," Mike Ventola with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs said.

Former Pigs now in the Bigs include:

"At first base, Rhys Hoskins, a former IronPig," Ventola said. "Then you go to shortstop, Bryson Stott. Third basemen, Alec Bohm."

Plus, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh and Gene Segura all rehabbed with the Pigs this season.

"So you have your center fielder, your DH and your second basemen wore Iron Pigs uniforms at one time too," Ventola said.

In fact, Ventola says so many of the team's current and former players are on the Phils roster right now: "I feel like 75 to 80 percent of the roster have worn an IronPigs uniform at one time," he said.

And fans can't wait to see them in action from afar.

We asked them at the Trunk or Treat event at the stadium Thursday.

"It puts Pennsylvania on the map, especially Allentown, it's huge. So go Phillies!" fan Shalon Buskirk said.

"I can't wait to see Darick Hall and Nick Maton. I already knew him from here, all of them," fan Jayce Grenawalt said.

Ventola says those Pigs are sure to pack a punch.

"Aaron Nola is made for this moment to be a Game 1 starter. I think another former IronPig that's going to make a big impact is Zach Eflin," Ventola said.

The Phillies square off against the Astros in Houston at 8:03 p.m. EST Friday.