ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A fire at a motel in Allentown has uncovered some building code violations, and now several people are out of a home.
Officials say the fire started around 7 a.m. Friday in the 14-room Royal Motel at Irving and East Congress streets.
Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out of one of the rooms.
Officials say the building is no longer safe for people to stay in because of violations they found during the fire investigation.
"Avoid the area right now. The street's blocked off. East Congress Street is blocked off from Irving to Airport Road. They'll be here for a couple more hours I believe to figure out what happened," said Allentown Fire Department Asst. Chief Michael Zellin.
It's still unclear what those code violations are.
We also have no word of any injuries.
Allentown Communications Manager Mike Moore says the Red Cross will go to the scene.