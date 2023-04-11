BETHLEHEM, Pa. -ArtsQuest announced several free stage headliners that will perform at the Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, during this year’s 40th celebration of Musikfest.

“We are excited to introduce these top artists that represent music from across 40 years of Musikfest,” said Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming Director of ArtsQuest. “Magic!, Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter and Wheatus perfectly reflect music from the old to the new and are just a sampling of the full free stage lineup that we can’t wait to announce very soon!”

Magic! will take the stage on Friday, August 4 at 9 p.m., according to a news release from ArtsQuest. The Canadian reggae fusion band, founded in 2012, are best known for their hit single “Rude,” which charted at No. 1 in several countries worldwide, including the U.S. and U.K. They’re heavily inspired by the Police and Bob Marley and the Wailers. Their debut album Don’t Kill the Magic was released in 2014, followed by Primary Colours in 2016 and Expectations in 2018.

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter, will rock out during their See It All American Tour, performing on Saturday, August 5 at 9:30 p.m. The duo is performing in 50 states in 50 days in an official Guinness World Record attempt, with the Musikfest play being their Pennsylvania stop, according to ArtsQuest. With over a dozen albums under his belt, Frankenreiter has been on a worldwide touring trail for three decades. Music Award-winning singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer Allman (son of Rock legend Gregg Allman) has appeared at the world’s biggest music festivals and co-founded supergroups Royal Southern Brotherhood and The Allman Betts Band.

ArtsQuest says Wheatus will perform on Friday, August 11 at 9:30 p.m. An American rock band from Northport, New York, Wheatus, formed in 1995, are known for their 2000 single “Teenage Dirtbag.”

The song has appeared in films Loser and Bully, the HBO miniseries Generation Kill, Netflix original series Girlboss and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the Hulu original miniseries The Girl from Plainville. The band toured coast-to-coast in 2019, followed by Europe and the U.K. They’ve supported bands like Everclear, Hoobastank and Living Colour on the Summerland Tour.

These are the first three shows ArtsQuest has announced for Musikfest 2023 free stage lineup. The organization will be announcing hundreds of additional artists later this spring.