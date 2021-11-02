ALLENTOWN, Pa. - All eyes are on who will lead the Lehigh Valley on the county and city level as voters cast their ballot Tuesday.
Over in Northampton County, Democrat County Executive Lamont McClure is facing off against Republican personal trainer Steve Lynch in one of the most contentious races this election cycle.
In the Bethlehem mayor's race, Democrat City Councilman J. William Reynolds is squaring off against former Lehigh County Administrator Republican John Kachmar for the seat vacated by Robert Donchez due to term limits.
In Lehigh County, two candidates are squaring off in the race for Lehigh County Executive.
Incumbent Democrat Phillips Armstrong is hoping voters will give him a second and final term in office, while his opponent, former Lehigh County Controller and County Republican Chair Glenn Eckhart, is hoping to take over.
In the Allentown mayor's race, Republican business owner Tim Ramos, Democrat and former Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation Vice President Matt Tuerk and independent businessman Solomon Tembo are all hoping voters will choose them to lead the Queen City for the next four years.
The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many of the candidates are making the final push in person and on social media, hoping to sway voters their way.
