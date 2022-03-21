ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several homeowners in Allentown are signing a petition to try to keep a proposed apartment complex out of their neighborhood.
The developer, Hyman Properties, is trying to turn an old industrial building into 48 apartments.
Initially, owner Nat Hyman tells us he was planning to put 36 apartments in the building at the corner of Washington Street and North New Street with a parking garage on the first floor, but then he was able to purchase a property right across the street. His plan now is to use that for parking and put 12 additional apartments on the first floor, bringing the total to 48.
The building has been there for around 100 years, and it's been vacant for decades. Even Hyman admits it's an eyesore.
"It is a blighted building that is generating very little in taxes for a city that desperately needs it," said Hyman.
His plan would turn it into Allentown's next apartment building, and he believes he has parking covered.
"We have 48 for 48, we have one for every unit now, so I don't really see this as an issue, but neighbors are always concerned about parking," said Hyman.
One of those people concerned is Brandon Wunder.
"Residents who do depend on parking, they're all going to suffer, including his own tenants, and the proposed garages that he has, they're not designed for in and out traffic," said Wunder. "We have a petition that some of the residents have signed, some of the residents will go to speak."
Wunder doesn't live directly in the neighborhood affected but is advocating on their behalf. We met him at his non-profit in another old industrial building that has been converted into The Alternative Art Gallery. He'd like to see something similar happen on Washington Street.
"Retail spaces or small businesses that will function to serve the neighborhood, give job opportunities to the neighborhood, and bring in some much-needed industry to the Lehigh Valley and to Allentown," said Wunder.
But Hyman said Wunder's proposal just doesn't make sense.
"If it could have been used for industry, it would have been used over the last 17 years it's been vacant and blighted," said Hyman. "You can't get tractor trailers in here, there's no loading docks, you can't use forklifts in here, the ceiling heights are too low. This building was built 100 years ago."
The debate will come to a head at a Zoning Board hearing next Monday at 7 p.m. in Allentown City Hall. Wunder said several neighbors will be there to speak against the project.
"Neighborhoods need to be complete neighborhoods, and we need to stop turning our commercial and industrial buildings into residential rental units," said Wunder.