UPPER MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Several people were hurt when a car crashed into a tree in Northampton County.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at Park Road and Bunny Trail in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Emergency dispatchers said a car left the road and struck a tree.
First responders had to cut into the car to free some of the people.
Several people were hurt. One person was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, dispatchers said.
Authorities did not say what may have caused the crash.