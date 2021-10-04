UPPER MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Several people were hurt when a car crashed into a tree in Northampton County.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at Park Road and Bunny Trail in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

Emergency dispatchers said a car left the road and struck a tree.

First responders had to cut into the car to free some of the people.

Several people were hurt. One person was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, dispatchers said.

Authorities did not say what may have caused the crash.

