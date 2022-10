WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road (Route 145), authorities said.

Multiple people were hurt, but police were not sure how many or the extent of their injuries.

Route 22 was shut down for about an hour with traffic at a standstill. Both lanes reopened around 8 a.m., but there were some residual delays as traffic got flowing again.