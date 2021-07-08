ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police have their hands full after a violent night in the city.
They were called to three scenes in a span of about four hours late Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday.
A stabbing was reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of 15th and West Turner streets. Officers were spotted going into a home next to a restaurant at the intersection.
We're told two people were stabbed, and the victims were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. There's no word on their condition.
Less than an hour later, police responded to a call for a shooting victim in the area of North Eighth and Chew streets.
We're told the person was shot a few blocks away in the 100 block of North Hall Street.
Investigators placed dozens of evidence markers at the scene. There were shell casings scattered in the street.
Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or how the victim is doing.
The third incident brought investigators back to West Turner Street. Police said a person was stabbed just before 2 a.m. in the 600 block of West Turner.
Allentown police have not released details on any of the incidents or if they're connected.