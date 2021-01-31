NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- Several people are injured after a crash in Lower Nazareth Twp. Saturday night. 

The incident occurred on the 4100 block of Hecktown Rd and Frank St. at around 10:00 p.m., according to officials. 

A 69 News photojournalist on the scene witnessed a vehicle overturned, fully involved, in the front yard of the home. 

Officials say, several victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

No details yet on how many were transported or the severity of their injuries. 

Stay with 69 News as this story develops. 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.