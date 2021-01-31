NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- Several people are injured after a crash in Lower Nazareth Twp. Saturday night.
The incident occurred on the 4100 block of Hecktown Rd and Frank St. at around 10:00 p.m., according to officials.
A 69 News photojournalist on the scene witnessed a vehicle overturned, fully involved, in the front yard of the home.
Officials say, several victims were transported to a nearby hospital.
No details yet on how many were transported or the severity of their injuries.
