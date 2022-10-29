"Trick or Treat," said Naomi and Olivia.

It may be chilly, but that wasn't stopping kids in the Lehigh Valley from trick-or-treating Friday night.

"Its great! Come out here have fun, bring the kids out grab their candy. Have a great time," said Zach Brandt of Bethlehem.

In Bethlehem, moms, dads, kids and their friend went door to door all decked out in this years top costumes

"Mine is a cowgirl and I have a hat and mine is a witch a and I have a hat," said Naomi and Olivia.

Some Bethlehem families went all out this year, like scarecrow Jason Jsolarek of Bethlehem.

"Its something I've been doing for the last five years. It's about the kids having a good night out," said Jason Jsolarek or Bethlehem.

Over in Allentown, the fun continued.

Trick or treaters enjoyed visiting the houses decked out for Halloween.

In Whitehall, one home in particular stood out: The Wizard of Oz House.

"This is our first year doing this but we wanna do more. We got the kids in costume. We wanted to give the kids a good Halloween and make it really great," said Zachary Gasbaska.

And for those who may have outgrown the trick or treat nights, the Steelstacks didn't want anyone feeling left out.

They held their annual ZombieBall at the Musikfest Cafe filled with dancing, drinks, and of course a costume contest!