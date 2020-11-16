ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several Lehigh Valley organizations will offer free Thanksgiving meals to the community throughout November., according to a news release from the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.
United Way’s PA 211 East compiled a list of the dates, locations and times local residents can receive a meal. For the most up-to-date listings and information on volunteering at some of these locations, people can call PA 211 East at 2-1-1 or visit PA211East.org.
Most meals do not require reservations, unless otherwise indicated.
Saturday, November 21
Everlasting Life Ministries at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church
224 N. Sixth St., Allentown
Noon and 3 p.m.
610-776-4009
Donations of turkeys fresh or frozen, baked and canned goods, and paper products accepted.
Trinity Episcopal Church
234 Spring Garden St., Easton
12-1 p.m.
610-253-0792
Monday, November 23
The Salvation Army of the Lehigh Valley-Allentown Corps
11 a.m.
144 N 8th St., Allentown
Turkeys to be distributed to the community based on availability starting at 11 a.m. No community meal provided on this date.
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26
Jordan United Church of Christ
1837 Church Road, Allentown (corner of Route 309 and Walbert Avenue)
11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
610-395-2218
New Bethany Ministries at Mollard Hospitality Center
341 W. Fourth St., Bethlehem
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
610-691-5602
St. John's United Church of Christ
15 S. Second St., Slatington
Noon-2 p.m.
610-767-5554
Home-delivered meals for Northern Lehigh area residents may be arranged. Contact the church for details.