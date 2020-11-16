Thanksgiving meal

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several Lehigh Valley organizations will offer free Thanksgiving meals to the community throughout November., according to a news release from the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

United Way’s PA 211 East compiled a list of the dates, locations and times local residents can receive a meal. For the most up-to-date listings and information on volunteering at some of these locations, people can call PA 211 East at 2-1-1 or visit PA211East.org.

Most meals do not require reservations, unless otherwise indicated.

Saturday, November 21

Everlasting Life Ministries at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church

224 N. Sixth St., Allentown

Noon and 3 p.m.

610-776-4009

Donations of turkeys fresh or frozen, baked and canned goods, and paper products accepted.

Trinity Episcopal Church

234 Spring Garden St., Easton

12-1 p.m.

610-253-0792

Monday, November 23

The Salvation Army of the Lehigh Valley-Allentown Corps

11 a.m.

144 N 8th St., Allentown

Turkeys to be distributed to the community based on availability starting at 11 a.m. No community meal provided on this date.

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26

Jordan United Church of Christ

1837 Church Road, Allentown (corner of Route 309 and Walbert Avenue)

11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

610-395-2218

New Bethany Ministries at Mollard Hospitality Center

341 W. Fourth St., Bethlehem

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

610-691-5602

St. John's United Church of Christ

15 S. Second St., Slatington

Noon-2 p.m.

610-767-5554

Home-delivered meals for Northern Lehigh area residents may be arranged. Contact the church for details.

