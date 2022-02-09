BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "Survivors can lead, survivors can lead."
That was Bethlehem-based Alyssa's message when she speaks to the Regional Interdisciplinary Collaborative Working to Disrupt Human Trafficking.
The group is hosting a two-day virtual summit, with representatives in the field from five states and DC. The theme - how peers can help those with trauma.
"I also think it's important to say I didn't believe in myself until one person believed in me and then a whole bunch of people believed in me," she added.
We first met the soon to be 30-year-old in November. The one-time sex trafficking victim is now a case worker helping survivors while also working toward her master's degree in social work at Kutztown University.
Carol Anderson, who first helped Alyssa and then employed her at Bloom for Women, which provides safe homes for survivors, is hoping the summit provides more methods of sensitivity for those in need.
"It may be short term that we can interact with someone, and it could change the trajectory of their future," she said.
Valley Against Sex Trafficking Executive Director Catherine Kessack is also speaking at the summit. Her message? Collaboration is the key for a successful second chapter.
"A favorite day is just hearing the laughter and the friendships that are formed and knowing there is light and they have hope," she said.
Kessack and Alyssa speak on Thursday. Vast's Co-Founder Heather Evans speaks Wednesday evening.