LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office is releasing information about a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation in Lower Macungie Township.
A press release writes the operation took place from June 2019 - May 2021 in the 8000 block of Spring Creek Road.
Multiple people were arrested and charged for their involvement, officials write.
- Andrey Alexandrin, 41 of Allentown
- Jason Sam, 47 of Allentown
- Daniel Severo, 63 of Alburtis
- Michelle Severo, 63 of Alburtis
The above are all charged with dealing in unlawful proceeds and conspiracy to commit dealing in unlawful proceeds; both felonies of the first degree; and felony charges of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance.
- Angelo Severo, 36 of Alburtis
- Michael Cleaveland, 40 of Morrisville
- Chris Giacobbe, 64 of Emmaus
- Timothy Rowell, 42 of Chalfont
- George Trusdell, 51 of Chalfont
- David Seip, 44 of Kutztown
- John Moore, 65 of Alburtis
The above are all charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance; both felonies.
A media release writes the Judge has sealed the presentment and no further information will be released.