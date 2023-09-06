marijuana prison jail generic graphic

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office is releasing information about a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation in Lower Macungie Township. 

A press release writes the operation took place from June 2019 - May 2021 in the 8000 block of Spring Creek Road. 

Multiple people were arrested and charged for their involvement, officials write. 

  • Andrey Alexandrin, 41 of Allentown
  • Jason Sam, 47 of Allentown
  • Daniel Severo, 63 of Alburtis
  • Michelle Severo, 63 of Alburtis

The above are all charged with dealing in unlawful proceeds and conspiracy to commit dealing in unlawful proceeds; both felonies of the first degree; and felony charges of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance.

  • Angelo Severo, 36 of Alburtis
  • Michael Cleaveland, 40 of Morrisville
  • Chris Giacobbe, 64 of Emmaus
  • Timothy Rowell, 42 of Chalfont
  • George Trusdell, 51 of Chalfont
  • David Seip, 44 of Kutztown
  • John Moore, 65 of Alburtis

The above are all charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance; both felonies.

A media release writes the Judge has sealed the presentment and no further information will be released. 

