LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office is releasing information about a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation in Lower Macungie Township.

A press release writes the operation took place from June 2019 - May 2021 in the 8000 block of Spring Creek Road.

Multiple people were arrested and charged for their involvement, officials write.

Andrey Alexandrin, 41 of Allentown

Jason Sam, 47 of Allentown

Daniel Severo, 63 of Alburtis

Michelle Severo, 63 of Alburtis

The above are all charged with dealing in unlawful proceeds and conspiracy to commit dealing in unlawful proceeds; both felonies of the first degree; and felony charges of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance.

Angelo Severo, 36 of Alburtis

Michael Cleaveland, 40 of Morrisville

Chris Giacobbe, 64 of Emmaus

Timothy Rowell, 42 of Chalfont

George Trusdell, 51 of Chalfont

David Seip, 44 of Kutztown

John Moore, 65 of Alburtis

The above are all charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance; both felonies.

A media release writes the Judge has sealed the presentment and no further information will be released.