ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several locations in Allentown are offering free meals to kids this summer as part of a federal program.

Several Allentown schools, hospitals and community organizations are offering free summer meals for youth ages 18 and under as part the federal Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which ensures that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session, according to a news release from the city.

Locations of the Allentown drop-in meal sites are below:

St. Luke’s University Health Network Sacred Heart Campus Cafeteria

Lehigh Valley Hospital at 17th St School of Nursing

Greater Valley YMCA

The Caring Place

Central Elementary School

Harrison Morton Middle School

South Mountain Middle School

“Only about 10% of eligible children who receive meals during the school year receive summer meals,” said Tina Amato, Nutrition and Physical Activity Manager at the Allentown Health Bureau. “We encourage families and kids who struggle with food dollars and food insecurity to come to a meal site close to you for a free meal.”

In addition to the drop-in locations for free summer meals, Allentown’s playground program offers meals provided by the Allentown School District. Children who register for the free Summer Playground Program also receive meals.

