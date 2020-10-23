WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Bystanders jumped into action to help police pull people they say were trapped inside of a flipped car in Lehigh County.
Four vehicles were involved in the wreck Thursday night at MacArthur Road and Center Street in Whitehall Township, witnesses told 69 News.
One car ended up on its side, trapping people inside.
"The one female officer with a crowbar smashed the window, trying to smash it, but it wouldn't shatter so we tried pulling the glass up to help to get the people out," said David Godiska, a witness who stopped at the scene to help.
After getting the window open, the two trapped occupants slowly made their way out of the car with the bystanders' help, the witnesses said.
Police did not comment on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.