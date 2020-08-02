Route 12 flooding

Route 12 flooding between 61 and 5th Street exits. 

 Cody Reehl

A tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service expired shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, but continual storms and flooding wreaked havoc across the region.

A flood warning remained in effect for Berks County until 12:58 p.m. 

Several main streets and roadways were closed as a result of the storms. 

Route 222 was reported closed between Route 61 and BUS 222 due to a sink hole, county officials say. 

water rescue

The above photo was taken on Route 12 in Muhlenberg.

Muhlenberg Ambulance and Company 66 were able to safely get three stranded people off the roofs of their submerged cars, according to an ambulance official.
flooded home in Berks county

A flooded yard in Robesonia, Berks County
emmaus patio flooding

A flooded patio in Emmaus, Lehigh County
Down tree in Schnecksville

A down tree has blocked Mill Creek Rd in Schnecksville, Lehigh County. 
Richmond Twp flooding

Flooding on Pheasant Run, Richmond Twp. 
Hyde park flooding

Park Rd in Hyde Park, Muhlenberg Twp. 
Emmaus flooding

Harrison Street, Emmaus 

Please send any storm/flood related pictures to WFMZ at news@wfmz.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.