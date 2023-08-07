Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms remain possible across all of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey from later Monday afternoon through the middle part of the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued tornado watches for the entire area, in effect through at least 9 p.m. Monday. A tornado watch means there is the potential for a few tornadoes to develop and touch down within any stronger thunderstorms that develop. If an actual tornado is observed or one appears imminent, a warning will be issued.

The primary concern with any severe storms is some damaging wind gusts, in excess of 60-70 miles-per-hour. Some hail is also possible in any storms, and any storm, severe or not, can produce some heavy downpours, a quick inch or two of rain, and some frequent thunder and lightning.

The timing for thunderstorms is generally in the 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. window across the area, with western areas towards the I-81 corridor first to see the storms, and areas into New Jersey last as storms move from west to east across the area.

Musikfest temporarily suspended festival activities Monday evening as thunderstorms moved through the Lehigh Valley.