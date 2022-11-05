OREFIELD, Pa. -- America's Oldest Drive-In is located right in Lehigh County, and now it's been sold to new owners.

Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney have purchased Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield.

And, they're no strangers to show biz.

They also own The Moving Picture Cinema in Allentown, and previously revived and ran The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton.

They say Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre will resume operations in November, and continue with a limited schedule through the winter.

There will be a grand re-opening in the spring.