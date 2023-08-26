N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, will host a double-feature to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27.

According to the theatre, "Dazed and Confused" and "Wet Hot American Summer" are will be shown at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., respectively. Both films are R-rated.

The cost to attend is $4 per movie on Sunday, but both features will be running at their normal prices until Thursday, Aug. 31.

The theatre said that those who show another a ticket stub from another theatre they visited on Sunday will receive a free small popcorn during the double feature.

Order your tickets here.