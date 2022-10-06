N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership.

Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks.

Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.

Geissinger told 69 News on Thursday that he and an interested buyer have signed an agreement of sale, but the sale is not yet finalized, pending the outcome of the due diligence period.

Details of the potential sale were not disclosed, but Geissinger said his understanding is the buyer intends to continue running the property as a drive-in. It may even briefly reopen this year, if the sale is finalized in time, he said.

Paul and Susan Geissinger have had Shankweiler's on the market since 2017. They've turned down several offers, hoping for the right buyer who would continue running the venue.

The theater opened in 1934 and has been showing flicks ever since. The Geissingers showed their first movie in 1971.