HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Shapiro Administration is warning Pennsylvanians ahead of the rising heat and humidity this week.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is the most prevalent weather-related cause of death in the United States.

The Acting State Secretary of Health says to take precautions by staying hydrated, wearing appropriate clothing, and checking in on neighbors, children, and pets.

If you do experience a heat-related illness, she says to move to a cool area, drink cool sports drinks with sugar and salt, and remove excess clothing.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, and nausea or vomiting. Help the person cool off as with heat cramps and seek medical attention if symptoms are severe, or if symptoms last more than one hour, or the person has heart problems or high blood pressure, the administration says.

Symptoms of heat stroke include a high body temperature (above 103°F); red, hot and dry skin, but no sweating; a rapid pulse; throbbing headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and unconsciousness.

If you think someone is having a heat stroke, it is important to first call 911, the administration says. After calling for help, get the person to a shady area and quickly cool them down by putting them in a tub of cool water or spraying them with a garden hose. Provide fluids in the form of cold sports drink only if the person is alert and can drink.

“Older adults are at higher risk for heat-related illness or worse. They also may not have access to fans, air conditioners, or may have limited mobility to escape extreme heat. So it’s important that all of us check on our older family members, neighbors, and friends to make sure they stay cool and hydrated," said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich.

"Pennsylvania's Area Agencies on Aging are a great resource for older adults to learn about senior community centers acting as cooling stations in their neighborhood and other supports that may be available. Seniors can also check with their local municipality to find out if there are libraries, churches or other facilities that may be offering opportunities to keep cool."

Older adults can visit the Department of Aging's website to find their local Area Agency on Aging.

“Heat stress is a real threat for pets and livestock,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Since the temperature in a hot car can become suffocating within a matter of minutes, never leave your pets in the car, and make sure all animals have access to shade and plenty of clean, cool water.”

Secretary Redding provided additional tips to keep pets and livestock safe:

Provide shade – move animals to shaded areas if possible.

Provide water – as temperatures rise, animals need to consume more water.

Provide fans – air movement can help lower humidity in areas where animals gather. Fans and water sprinklers work together for quicker, more effective evaporative cooling.

Avoid overworking livestock – it’s safest to work with livestock early in the morning when their body temperatures are lower. Postpone routine health management such as nail or hoof trimming that might add stress until the weather cools.

Avoid unnecessary transportation – if livestock must be moved, do so in the late evening or early morning hours.

Walk dogs in early morning or late evening, when temperatures are cooler.