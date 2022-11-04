WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The "Big Fights Bus Tour" rolled into Whitehall Friday and was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd outside local Teamsters 773.

"Good to be back in Lehigh County and here in the Lehigh Valley, the swingy-est valley in the nation, right here," said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro after he hopped off the bus. "Y'all got a lot of power in your hands."

Shapiro and Austin Davis, candidate for lieutenant governor, say they will be crisscrossing Pennsylvania right up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, talking to as many voters as they can.

"To ask them for their vote, and let them know what we're trying to build here in this commonwealth, a commonwealth of opportunity," Shapiro said. "It starts in our classrooms, it leads to safe communities, stronger economy, the protection of people's rights. It's all on the line right now."

According to some polls, Shapiro is 10 points ahead of his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano.

A win for democrats would make Davis Pennsylvania's first African American lieutenant governor.

"Representation, quite frankly, matters," Davis said. "I'm deeply humbled by the opportunity, but it's something that I'm keenly aware that it's not an opportunity that I paid for."

"I stand on the shoulders of many great African American leaders," he continued, "and I just, I'm going to work every day to make sure that we're delivering real results for every day Pennsylvanians and to make them proud."

After the rally, the democratic duo asked voters to help get the vote out and to sign their bus before taking those signatures and hitting the road.