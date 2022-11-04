WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is bringing his campaign tour to our area today to get people to vote.

Shapiro's "Big Fights Bus Tour" rolled into Whitehall Township on Friday.

He's visiting the Teamsters 773 headquarters.

From there, Shapiro will head to Monroe County, where he'll stump at Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg.

His Republican rival, Doug Mastriano, is scheduled to be campaigning later today at the Brandywine Manor House in West Brandywine Township, Chester County.